Lower Similkameen Indian Band begins lighting materials at Nighthawk cultural burn site

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band started lighting materials inside the black-lined area of its Nighthawk cultural burn over the weekend.

On Saturday, roughly a dozen personnel were patrolling the fire lines and lighting unburnt materials inside the black-line.

Last week, LSIB and BC Wildfire restarted black-lining efforts, which set out control and safety lines for the cultural burn, after B.C.'s cold snap halted initial plans.

On Firday, LSIB said efforts with BC Wildfire Service, BC Parks, BC Wildlife Federation, skul'qalt Logging, and the LSIB Parks Working Group went sucessfully.

"While some fuels were not in the best shape to burn, there were certainly other fuels that lit very well in the overcast/light sunshine conditions with gentle variable winds."

On March 5, the LSIB held a ceremony for the cultural burn led by knowledge keeper Rob Edward.

"We all were reminded why fire was culturally applied to the lands since time immemorial, and why ?wu?ncútn (the Creator) provided this tool for the tmx?ulax? (lands) and tmix?(all living things)," reads an LSIB Facebook post.

The LSIB is reminding passersby that the sight of fire in the area near Highway 3 and Nighthawk Road, between Osoyoos and Cawston, is not cause for concern.

"Please do not be concerned as that is exactly what is supposed to happen," reads an LSIB statement.

Drivers are asked to slow down while driving in the area.

About 280 hectares of grassland near Highway 3 and Nighthawk Road are part of a multi-year cultural burn site aimed at managing wildfires and food sovereignty.