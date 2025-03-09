Summerland rescue searching for fellow couch potato to adopt a cat who prefers laps and pats

Casey Richardson

A six year old cat who has been cared for by Summerland's Critteraid Animal Sanctuary is in need of a forever home.

Critteraid President Lori Huot-Stewart said Nolan is a cuddly cat who prefers laps and pats.

"So if you were looking for that couch potato, invasion of personal space and shared meal times, Nolan may be that family companion of your dreams," she added.

"He's been with us for six months, and I'm sure as much as he thanks us for all the care, he would not look back if he could find a human of his own."

Nolan is neutered and an indoor only cat who does not enjoy the outdoors.

If you're interested in meeting this cutie, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] attention 'Nolan' to arrange your appointment.