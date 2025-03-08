Registration opens for Annual Giant’s Head Run in Summerland

Photo: District of Summerland

A run around one of Summerland's most famous mountains returns for its annual event.

The District of Summerland announced that registration for the annual Giant’s Head Run on Saturday, June 7, 2025, has opened.

The race starts at 9 a.m., with the start line and finish line in front of the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre, with a 5.7 km urban loop and a 10.3 km run that encircles the picturesque base of Giant’s Head Mountain.

Giant’s Head Run is a feature event during Action Festival Weekend. This popular community run showcases a 5.7 km urban loop and a 10.3 km run that encircles the picturesque base of Giant’s Head Mountain.

"In addition to the morning run, Summerland Recreation will host a family fun zone supported by Par-T- Perfect and Amuzing rentals, a pancake breakfast by donation championed by Recope, a family photo booth and games for all ages. All events will take place in the parking lot of the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre," the district shared.

"These added events are open and accessible to everyone; no race registration is required to join in the fun and cheer on our athletes at the Start/Finish line."

New this year, Summerland Recreation will be supplying cheer kits to encourage community members to space out on both routes to cheer on race participants.

“Giant’s Head Run is one of Summerland’s premier family events. There’s nothing like joining hundreds of your fellow Summerlanders and cheering everyone on. The energy and community spirit are the best. Everyone is welcome, and I hope to see you there," Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer said in the news release.

Contact Summerland Recreation at 250-494-0447 or [email protected] to preregister for a kit, which will be available in the first week of June.

Register for the race can be done in person at the Aquatic and Fitness Centre or online at www.runningroom.com. Runners must reigster by May 13 to receive the early bird pricing.

The district thanked all the sponsors who make this event possible and affordable.

"Race registration includes 32 race categories and entry for over $2,500 in draw prizes. Register early to secure a race shirt, which are guaranteed to the first 450 registrants."

For more information on the 2025 Giant’s Head Run, click here.