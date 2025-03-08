Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce announces two new directors

Photo: File photo

Two new face s were announced to join the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors on Friday.

Kerry Patrick of the Okanagan Wine Club and Priya Sachdeva of Sales Scalability join Vice Presidents’ Marlene Trenholm and Harpreet Sidhu, and Past President Nicole Clark.

“We are excited to have Kerry’s and Priya’s voice at the table,” Jordan Knox, Chamber President said in the news release.

“Their backgrounds really compliment the group we have, and given the challenges we are seeing in the business and political environment, we are determined to do everything we can to help Penticton’s business community and local economy.”

A number of directors have also signed on for another term and the other half of the board now enters the second of their two-year term, and include Dan Arbeau, Cherry Fernandez, Tanya Behardien, Janine Cumberland, Kori Iceton, Ian Lindsay, Pius Omene, and Shane Squires.

The Chamber thanked outgoing Director Sarah Tucker for her service, and Dale Cory, who completed the maximum six consecutive years on the board.

All of the incoming Directors will be sworn in by Mayor Julius Bloomfield during the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting being held on Tuesday, March 11 at The Hub on Martin beginning at 11:30 a.m.