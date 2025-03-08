Okanagan's Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team given $59K by the Houston Family Foundation

Photo: ALERT From Left To Right, Jan Mansoor (ALERT Director of Operations) Leann Manual (ALERT TLAER Commander) Holt Hair (Houston Family Foundation) Jen Hair (Houston Family Foundation) Daryl Meyers (President ALERT)

The Okanagan's Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team, or ALERT, announced that they received a substantial grant from the Houston Family Foundation on Friday.

The organization received $59,000, which will go towards their volunteer work to assist during natural disasters like floods and wildfires, working all around the region ensuring animals in need of evacuation or other emergency aide get what they need and have shelter.

The Houston Family Foundation, which was built by Jim and Jackie Lee Houston, were animal lovers and philanthropists of animal charities during their lifetime.

ALERT shared that Tamara Cobbin, their daughter and her son, Holt Hair, the founders’ grandson for some ideas.

Holt, who resides in Penticton with his wife and children, took on the task of looking locally.

“I was introduced to Daryl Meyers, President of ALERT and their incredible work during my time as a judge for the Penticton Chamber Business Excellence Awards. Until then, it hadn’t occurred to me just what happens to people’s pets and livestock when they must make the decision of what to pack up and what to leave behind during our frequent forest fire/flood/disaster evacuations," Hair said in the news release.

"Their close collaboration with the government, RCMP and firefighters combined with the fact they receive little government funding, highlights the importance of community support.”

The decision to donate personal grant money to ALERT was an easy one for the family.

“After experiencing the fires in the Okanagan, myself in my time living there I knew this was a perfect fit. Then after seeing the devastation in Palisades California, it cemented my desire to assist ALERT in aiding the animals and their owners in the Okanagan when disaster strikes. We are blessed to have such a valuable organization to support,” Cobbin addede.

Meyers and the Board of Directors said they were honoured and humbled by the grant.

“It was evident to us that after the fires in 2023 we needed to upgrade our response protocols, and this grant is making all this possible. ALERT will be using some of the grant to outfit their command posts and purchase up-to-date technology including radios, satellite units, tablets, and a call-out system,” they said.

For more information on ALERT, head to their website here.