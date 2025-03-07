Lower Similkameen Indian Band's Nighthawk burn reports good progress

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band's Nighthawk cultural burn is going well, according to a news release issued by them early Friday evening.

The Band is working in, collaboration with BC Wildfire Service, BC Parks, BC Wildlife Federation and skul'qalt Logging to conduct a cultural fire to the lands near akpas (Place of the Nighthawk).

About 280 hectares of grassland near Highway 3 and Nighthawk Road, between Osoyoos and Cawston, are part of a multi-year cultural burn site.

"While some fuels were not in the best shape to burn, there were certainly other fuels that lit very well in the overcast/light sunshine conditions with gentle variable winds," their release read.

The band said the largest block that comes to within 250 meters of the international boundary, will have to wait for better conditions before cultural fire can be applied.

The LSIB also thanked AIMRoads who supplied a digital signboard to make sure that highway traffic knew that a cultural burn was taking place and there was not a wildfire threatening the area.

"All firefighters along with support personnel were safe and it was a good day on the traditional lands," they added.

"Through the overnight and into Saturday March 8, people passing the area might see small fires inside the "blackline" of our area. Please do not be concerned as that is exactly what is supposed to happen."

Black-lining sets out control and safety lines.

The band said the belief is that the sub-zero temperatures overnight will also produce some light smoke on or near Highway 3.

On Saturday, approximately 12-14 personnel will be on-site for patrols on the fire line, and may conduct more burns inside the blackline if the conditions are appropriate.