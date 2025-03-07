South Okanagan national park formation negotiations continue with Parks Canada and local governments

Photo: Parks Canada

Negotiations toward establishing the proposed national park reserve continue, according to a public update letter from Parks Canada released on Friday.

The long-debated and often-contentious reserve park creation partnership includes Parks Canada, the Government of British Columbia and the syilx Okanagan Nation. The syilx Okanagan Nation is represented in this process by the Osoyoos Indian Band and Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

The Tripartite Steering Committee (TSC) oversees the proposed national park reserve process. The TSC is made up of representatives from all the partner organizations.

"The partners continue to meet regularly and are working on an establishment agreement. This agreement outlines how they will create and manage the proposed national park reserve together," the letter reads.

"If the proposed national park reserve is created, only provincial Crown land would be transferred to Parks Canada from the Government of British Columbia. Private lands would only ever be acquired on a willing seller-wiling buyer basis. Parks Canada would have no jurisdiction over private lands."

A memorandum of understanding between the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia, and the syilx/Okanagan Nation was signed in July 2019.

Cattle grazing to continue

If the proposed national park reserve is created, Parks Canada said cattle grazing will continue.

The team is currently working on recommendations for how grazing would be managed in a national park reserve scenario, based on existing information about cattle grazing in the area.

"Feedback from the ranching community is helping to inform the recommendations. The partners will continue to engage with the ranching community as this work progresses. The goal is to provide tenure holders with stability and clarity on grazing."

Changes to the proposed boundary

Parks Canada said the proposed boundary includes 273 square kilometres of lands, which was shared widely during the public consultation in 2018-2019.

While the area has remained largely the same since the 2018-2019 public consultations, they said it is "significantly smaller than the first proposals made in the early 2000’s."

The Osoyoos Wildlife Federation firearms range was removed from the proposed boundary.

Parks Canada said other requests for small boundary changes received between 2018 and 2020 continue to be actively discussed.

"The working boundary of the proposed national park reserve encompasses over 270 square kilometres (27,300 hectares or 67,500 acres) of natural and cultural landscapes in the Mt. Kobau, Spotted Lake and Kilpoola areas of the South Okanagan-Similkameen area, including BC Parks’ South Okanagan Grasslands Protected Area."

For more information on the proposed national park reserve, including previous public updates, or to register to the distribution list to receive electronic updates, head to letstalksouthokanagansimilkameen.ca/Okanagan or www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/cnpn-cnnp/okanagan

Photo: Contributed