Collaboration to grow salmon population between Indigenous groups, province, City of Penticton breaks ground

The project will open up over 350 square kilometres of habitat for salmon, said the Penticton Indian Band.

"The project will see the development of a naturalized fishway which completely bypasses the Okanagan Lake dam, allowing fish to ascend into Okanagan Lake unimpeded. The fishway will allow the dam to remain perfectly operational, provide an adjustable invasive species migration barrier and do so without any increased flood risk to infrastructure or public safety," they said in their announcement.

More salmon will return

The Okanagan Lake Dam East Salmon Passage Project aims to help with the return of the historical range of sockeye in the upper Okanagan watershed, Okanagan Lake, and Skaha Lake systems — part of the Columbia River Basin.

A fish ladder was installed in the Penticton dam in 2019 to give sockeye an access point for the first time in 50 years, and Okanagan Nation Alliance saw returns of fish using the ladder the following year.

In September 2024, a chinook salmon made it back into Okanagan Lake for the first time.

On Friday afternoon, PIB Chief Greg Gabriel addressed the crowd, noting he was proud to see how many children and community members around to witness the historic event.

"You will see the salmon return to our lakes as they did well before the 1900s the salmon that we lived with for thousands of years," he said.

Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie said the Okanagan Nation fisheries has put a lot of time and effort to bringing back this important source, not just for the Indigenous people.

"Most people don't realize that the Okanagan Syilx people, we are a salmon people, we always have been, and it's very important that our salmon relatives come back to their homeland. And of course, all the dams and all the colonization that happened put had a big negative impact on that," he added.

Decades of work done

The hatchery work began in the late 1990s as an experimental reintroduction into Skaha Lake, since there were no salmon upstream of McIntyre dam.

The long-term program aims to restore the historical range of sockeye in the upper Okanagan watershed, Okanagan Lake, and Skaha Lake systems — part of the Columbia River Basin.

The reintroduction officially got underway in 2004, with the team increasing the number of hatchery fry they raise.

"For the first time in almost 100 years, salmon will have an unimpeded access to Okanagan lake. It's time to celebrate these milestones," Chief Louie added.

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said it was an honour to be a part of the work thats being done.

"That we are witnessing today is the restoration of the balance of the natural environment within the valley, and that is really important," he added.

A council member also joined from the Yakima Nation, along with Jocelyn Campbell, a director with the Ministry of Water, Land and Reserve Stewardship.

The project will cost roughly $5 million, with the majority of the funding coming from Washington State from the Habitat Conservation Plan and the Habitat Subcommittee of the Priest Rapids Coordinating Policy Committee.

Construction is set to begin in a few weeks, which will add detours and temporarily closures to river access by the Penticton Dam. The pathway next to Local Landing along the west side of the river will be closed from February to May 2025.