Penticton officer cleared of wrongdoing after suicidal man lost eye

Criminal charges have not been recommended against an officer who shot a man in the eye with a “less-lethal” round during a tense stand-off in a Penticton park bathroom last summer, causing the man to lose his eye.

In a report from the Independent Investigations Office of BC published Friday, the police watchdog found the officer who fired the round was justified in using the weapon to subdue a suicidal man at who was wielding a knife at the time.

The IIO investigates all police-involved incidents where a person is killed or suffers serious injury.

The incident occurred at Skaha Lake Beach just after 5 a.m. on Aug 12, 2024. The man who was shot by police later told IIO investigators that he had “decided to commit suicide” that morning and wanted to provoke an officer to shoot him.

After leaving a note on his family's computer and drinking some alcohol, the man went to Skaha Lake Park and called 911, telling a dispatcher that he had seen someone being stabbed. After seeing officers driving around the park a short time later, he called 911 again and said the suspect was in the park's bathroom, where he was waiting.

Four officers attended the park and a witness in the area told them a “suspicious-looking” man was near the bathrooms. One of the responding officers told his colleague that he believed it to be a “suicide by cops” situation, although it's not clear in the report how he knew this.

The officers, with their pistols drawn, found the man in one of the bathroom stalls holding a hunting knife. He became “increasingly agitated” and told the officer he wanted to die.

Another officer arrived on scene with a 40mm launcher that shoots “less lethal” projectiles. After warning the man that he needed to comply with their directions, the officer shot the launcher from a distance of about 20 metres, striking the man in the face. The officer said he'd been aiming for the man's chest.

After about 12 seconds, the officer shot a second round, which is believed to have struck the man on his butt.

There was some dispute between witnesses whether the man dropped to the ground and dropped the knife after the first or second shot, but officers jumped on the man, hitting him several times as they tried to get him in handcuffs.

The man suffered “extensive fractures to the left orbital area” and “catastrophic damage to” to his left eyeball, resulting in the eye's removal.

The IIO said it's not clear why the officer shot the man in the face, but that there is no evidence it was done intentionally.

“The reason the first projectile struck the [man] in the face may have been the manner in which 40mm launcher had been sighted in, a malfunction of the weapon, a sudden ducking motion by the [man], or simply poor aim by the [officer],” the IIO report states.

As a result, the IIO did not find that any of the officers committed any offences during the incident and no charges were recommended.