Syilx Okanagan Nation bans man accused of sexual assaults from lands

Photo: Syilx Okanagan land

The Syilx Okanagan Nation has banned a man accused of sexual assault from their lands and any events that take place therein.

In a press release, the Chiefs of the nation condemned Donald Ashley, a man who was accused of multiple sexual assaults against Syilx Nation woman during the course of "healing session" that he offered.

Ashley went to trial in 2024, but was found guilty only of common assault, not the alleged sexual assaults.

"This criminal justice system failed our women once again. They made this sexual predator out to be a victim throughout this trial,” said Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel, following the verdict being released.

“We have to fix this damn justice system so these poor women that have been abused don’t have to carry that with them forever. He gets to walk away free, but they have to live with what he did. He’s a predator and he’s brought such disgrace to a very sacred part of our traditions and healing."

The press release explains Ashley is now banned from all Syilx Okanagan lands, as part of the Nation's "sacred responsibility to protect our women, who are the knowledge-keepers of our Nation."

"Nation and Community administration and workers are committed to monitoring and reporting on Mr. Ashley’s compliance with this resolution."

Chief Gabriel goes on to call the government to action.

"We are firmly with the survivors and their families as they heal, the safety of our women is a priority, and we will continue to advocate for justice and resources that support the long-term well-being of our communities. We also call on provincial and federal governments to meet their obligations under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the Calls for Justice from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry.”