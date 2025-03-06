Early snowpack numbers for Summerland reveal reservoir sitting normal, while Isintok Lake remains low

Photo: District of Summerland

The District of Summerland has released snow survey data from the local major reservoir and dam, giving insight into what the spring freshet could bring.

Data was gathered March 1 from Isintok Lake and the Summerland Headwaters Reservoir at the lower and upper end of the Trout Creek system, with depth measured at ten locations for each.

"Snowpack readings are taken monthly from January until the snow is melted. Average snow depth and average water equivalent (amount of water contained in the snow) are recorded and are compared to the historical average," the district shared in their post.

The data shows that one station is looking consistent, while one sits much lower than the historical average.

The Summerland Reservoir recorded 101 per cent of historical average, and Isintok Lake recorded 65 per cent of historical average.

Widespread provincial snowpack data will be released next week.