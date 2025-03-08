Summerland museum shares a look back at a Japanese women's club in 1934 in honour of International Women's Day

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society This photo from 1934 shows the Summerland Fujinkai. Pictured are (seated, left to right) Mrs. Kato, Mrs S. Aoki, Mrs. S. Tada, Mrs. T. Kuroda, Mrs. Uzawa, Mrs. I. Nakamura; (middle l-r) Mrs. K. Kubokawa, Mrs. Kodama, Fumi Tada; (back row l-r) Suma Kuroda, Sakae Kita, Mrs. S. Yamabe, Sada Kuroda, Mary Uzawa, and Tomie Kubokawa.

In recognition of International Women's Day taking place this weekend, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared the history on one particular group of very special local women.

The photo from 1934 shows the Summerland Fujinkai.

According to the museum, the Fujinkai were Japanese women's clubs, organized by the women of Japanese communities within North America.

Their main function was to support charitable activities.

"Tey facilitated activities within various churches, temples, and organizations, raised money, worked to address social issues, and helped settlers adapt to their new environment in Canada," the museum shared in their post.

"Though they are often invisible in the Japanese Canadian historical record, fujinkai provided critical social, financial, and religious support to their local communities and beyond."

During the time the photograph was taken, Summerland had an established Japanese community, with families like the Tadas, Agenos, Uzawas, and Imayoshis.

From there, the community had established local groups such as the Japanese Farmers' Association, the Japanese United Church, the Japanese Language School, and the Fujinkai.

"The community was well integrated and well respected within Summerland," the museum added.

That unfortunately changed during the bombing of Pearl Harbour during World War II.

"Canadian wartime authorities ordered both the Farmer’s Association and the Language School to disband. At the same time, Japanese residents living in a “protected zone” along the Pacific coast of British Columbia were forcibly relocated to internment camps elsewhere in Canada," the museum said.

"It would take until 1949 for the restrictions upon Japanese-Canadian freedoms to be removed. Despite these injustices, the Summerland Fujinkai continued to support the Canadian war effort, assisting the Canadian Red Cross throughout World War II by knitting, sewing, and helping wherever possible."

The museum said the women pictured should be viewed as an inspiration, rising above societal inequalities to help others.

For more information on the Japanese community in Summerland, visit the museum's online research binders here.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.