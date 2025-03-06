Rest area closure to disrupt traffic on Hwy 97 north of Penticton for next month

Photo: File photo

AIMRoads is giving a heads up to South Okanagan drivers that work is planned along Highway 97 north of Penticton in the coming weeks.

The roadwork will be closing down the highway rest stop three kilometres north of Penticton from March 17 to April 4, 2025.

The traffic impact will result in a one-lane closure in effect 24/7. Drivers are told to expect short delays.

Some safety information for AIMRoads includes:

Follow all signage and traffic control personnel instructions

Stay alert – reduce speed and be prepared to stop

Increase following distance to allow for sudden stops

Eliminate distractions – keep your focus on the road and work zone

"Your patience is appreciated," reads the post from AIM Roads.

"Drive safely."