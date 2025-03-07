Summerland restaurant hosting fundraiser to help to restore local baseball field in memory of lost son

Photo: Contributed

A Summerland restaurant is helping drum up financial support for the restoration of a local baseball field next Sunday by hosting a special event.

Shaughnesey's Cove is hosting the Field 96 Project fundraiser on March 16 from 1 to 4 p.m., where attendees get to enjoy a burger, and beer donated by Detonate Brewing, or other non-alcoholic drink of choice with their ticket, while checking out silent auction items as well as some activities in the parking lot for the kids.

Husband and wife fundraising team Jeff and Melissa Taylor are working on breathing back life into Living Memorial Park.

Their son, Hendriks Jon Taylor, passed away last summer at the age of 16. Hendriks had lived with a brain tumour and ultimately took his own life.

The parents want to rename "Field 2" to Field 96, named after Hendriks' jersey number, but otherwise keep the name Living Memorial Park.

Their fundraiser, which has a goal of $750,000, would go towards completely renovating the field and surrounding area, including adding new lighting, grandstands, batting cages, redoing the field, adding new fencing, and new bases and upgrading the bathrooms which have fallen into disrepair.

The Taylors have also applied for the Toronto Blue Jays Field Of Dreams grant, which provides funding to design, refurbish and build local baseball diamonds in communities across the country.

The family, along with the Summerland Minor Baseball Association (SMBA) appeared before mayor and council in January, asking the district to allocate funds to match the potential award from the Blue Jays grant up to the amount of $250,000.

Council agreed that they could send a letter stating they could fund up to $250K to support the project, depending on what the grant provides.

The amount of council support and funding sources would be determined if grant money comes in at a later date.

The family expects to hear from about whether they've been chosen for the Blue Jays Cares Grant in the next few weeks.

To date, SMBA has raised more than $78,000 through a GoFundMe and more in kind donations, totalling more than $100,000.

Melissa said they have had a number of businesses contribute silent auction items for the upcoming fundraiser.

"We really feel grateful that the town of Summerland has really wrapped themselves around this project," she added.

"Right now we have 150 tickets, but if the weather looks like it's going to be really good, we'll be able to release another sort of 30 to 40 tickets closer to the event."

The event has already sold more than 100 tickets so far.

"I just really want to extend our gratitude. We just feel like there's just been a lot of support around this project and our family," Melissa said.

"We're really feeling very hopeful about our prospects going forward, and that we really hope to have the field ready to go for spring of 2026."

For tickets to the event, head to the Eventbrite page here. To donate to the project, head to the GoFundMe here.