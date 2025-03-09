Ex-staffer sues Penticton and District Society for Community Living for alleged owed severance pay

Photo: File photo

A former employee of the Penticton and District Society for Community Living has filed a lawsuit against them – claiming they're owed severance after being on approved medical leave.

Carlos Solas filed against the non-profit organization, which works to support people with diverse abilities in Penticton and surrounding communities, on Wednesday.

The ex-staff member claims he worked for PDSCL for 20 years in more than one position, including as an exempt employee and a union employee.

Solas said he is away from work and alleges PDSCL terminated wages related to his exempt work and has not approved severance.

"The terminate earning include $300/month ($3,600/year) that I have always received as a salary top-up. The terminate wages and work are for security work that I have done for the employer for 20 years. I receive $1,210/month ($14,520/year)," the claim reads.

"As a long term employee I am entitled for adequate severance."

Solas is suing the PDSCLA for $36,421.00.

PDSCL did not respond to Castanet's request for comment.

None of the allegations in the lawsuits have been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits should they choose to do so.