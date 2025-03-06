Penticton Home and Reno Show returns to convention centre this weekend

Photo: Contributed

Get ready to take a look at the newest styles of home building, decorating, and renovating products this weekend at the 29th annual Penticton Home and Reno Show.

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) South Okanagan hosts the event on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9.

A $5 cash entry fee enters attendees into a raffle to win a $2,000 prize package from Skyview Closets & Blinds.

On Sunday, come by with an extra $5 cash to support the Smokies for SOWINS (South Okanagan Women in Need Society) Lunch. SOWINS provides life-saving support services in the community.

Attendees are also encouraged to vote for Penticton’s "ugliest shed at the show." The winner receives a $5,000 shed material package from Home Hardware.

The event is family-friendly, with a free bouncy castle, colouring station and games area for kids.

