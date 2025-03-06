Penticton all-candidates by-election forum coming up next week

Photo: File photo

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an all-candidates forum for those running in the upcoming council by-election.

All seven candidates have confirmed they will be attending the event at the Cleland Theatre on Thursday, March 13.

The forum itself will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., but doors will open at 5:30 p.m. to allow candidates and attendees to mingle.

"The forum will focus on key issues impacting the local community, providing insights into each candidate’s platform and vision for Penticton’s future," reads a press release from the Chamber.

"The format is structured to allow each candidate to respond to every question posed, ensuring fairness and equal opportunity to share their perspectives. Due to time constraints, the event will not include open discussion or debates between candidates, nor will questions be taken from the audience."

Residents can submit questions ahead of time.

“This event is an essential opportunity for voters to engage with the candidates and hear their plans for our community,” said Michael Magnusson, executive director at the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

“We encourage all residents of Penticton to attend and be part of the democratic process.”

Attendance is free, but the Chamber requests registration in advance to help them plan for expected numbers online here. That is also the link to submit a question.

The candidates to replace the open seat on council are:

Aaron Baisarowicz

Bradley Bartsch

Juliana Buitenhuis

Jason Reynen

Ankit Sachdeva

Nick Stulberg

Riley Thompson

Election day is April 6, but there will also be advance voting days on March 26 and 27.