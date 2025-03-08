Summerland council avoids court by passing zoning amendment for local property

Photo: File photo Brad and Darren Besler back in 2021

The public fight between two neighbouring properties tying up the District of Summerland in court was made moot on Tuesday following a zoning amendment passed by council.

Brad Besler, filed against their neighbour Thor Clausen and the District of Summerland in January 2025.

He's been in and out of court for years, facing charges and filing lawsuit submissions over his family's turbulent relationship with Clausen's What the Fungus, a Summerland farm that borders the Besler property.

Suit alleges false information

The petition, which Brad filed with his mother Vicki Besler, takes issue with a Development Variance Permit (DVP) council granted on Dec. 17, 2024, which reduces the minimum parcel size for agri-tourism accommodation for the Clausen farm.

The Beslers claim that district staff's presentation on the property included "false and misleading information" on the variance.

They also allege that Clausen has not obtained an occupancy permit for the secondary residence on the property, which has an RV and tent camping locations allegedly outside the allowable farm home plate. The Beslers also claim Clausen has not installed the required septic system for the secondary residence.

The Beslers sought special costs from the district for the petition and requested the variance be brought back before council to "make sure it complies with the sections of the zoning bylaws they are concerned with."

Brad has previously been upset with the farm putting up buildings within the property setbacks, which were later granted an after-the-fact variance by the District of Summerland in June 2019.

According to staff’s report, the district served a response to Besler on Jan. 28, 2025, opposing the relief sought against them, and maintaining their positions that staff acted in good faith.

Zoning change makes suit 'moot'

On Tuesday, council reviewed a zoning amendment bylaw for the What the Fungus farm property. The amendment would “have the effect putting the legality of the current Agri-Tourism Accommodation use at 18420 Garnet Valley Road beyond any question, thereby rendering the litigation moot.”

Council decided upon receiving the petition and considering its litigation options that changing the zoning amendment bylaw would be the simplest option.

“Rather than be bound to use taxpayer funds to fight costly, unnecessary, and unmeritorious litigation with respect either to staff and Council’s intentions regarding DVP24-20, or the legal effect of DVP24-20, council wishes to consider rezoning the property,” the report reads.

An application was not required because this was a council-initiated zoning amendment bylaw.

Council unanimously passed the zoning amendment bylaw without any discussion.