Penticton to urge province to remember local concerns amid trade war

Penticton city council has approved sending a letter to the provincial government urging that they take local municipal concerns into account when making decisions, amid an ongoing trade war with the United States.

A staff report presented to council on Tuesday recommended that staff "prepare a letter to the provincial government that outlines four key concerns":

Sustainable tourism opportunities – requesting dedicated provincial funding for long-term tourism infrastructure and support for year-round tourism growth

Intra-provincial trade and regulatory consistency – reduction of regulations across Canada to reduce barriers for businesses

Support for manufacturing and infrastructure – Requesting investment incentives for local industries

Recognition of impacts of retaliatory actions – while retaliation is a valid response, recognition and possible mitigation of the short-term and long-term impacts to residents is crucial

Staff also recommended that the city revive its ‘Love Local’ initiative, which spawned from the pandemic, encouraging shopping at a local level.

An upcoming business climate survey that will be presented to council will take a closer look at how local businesses have been impacted during this uncertain time.

Council agreed unanimously to the action of sending a letter, but not before adding some comments.

Coun. Isaac Gilbert noted that the tariff war will hurt people on both sides of the border, but that any frustration should be directed correctly.

"We do have people that are visiting here from the States in the [CSSHL] hockey tournament, and [we should] treat those people with dignity and respect," Gilbert said.

"They're not the ones that are making a decision Their government that represents them does. We want to welcome them here, to be friendly with them, show them the Canadian politeness that we have. And remember, this is their government taking this response, not them."

Mayor Julius Bloomfield also noted that city council has limited power in this situation, and predicted that decisions from higher levels of government are going to be ongoing over the next few weeks. Penticton, as a municipality, may not always have much say.

That said, local concerns are on his mind.

"I just want everybody to know that there's a lot of discussion going on at the city, and the concern is, what's happening to local jobs, what's happening to the businesses, what's happening to local employment, what's happening to local residents and how are they being affected," Bloomfield said.

"And how can we advocate for lessening the impact on the community as a whole.”