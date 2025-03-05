256901
255971
Penticton  

Penticton, Kelowna and Kamloops adaptive hockey teams set for mini-tournament this weekend

Adaptive hockey tourney

- | Story: 536855

The UpperDek Vees, Penticton's own adaptive hockey team, is looking forward to welcoming similar teams from Kelowna and Kamloops this weekend for a tournament.

On Sunday, March 9, the adaptive teams will spend the morning at McLaren Arena for the second annual regional tournament of three games.

The adaptive hockey programs offer individuals with developmental and/or physical medical challenges a chance to play hockey. The UpperDek Vees operate with the support of volunteer coaches, plus DekSmart and City of Penticton sponsorship.

The games this weekend are open to all to attend. People of all ages are invited to attend and cheer on the athletes in a series of games.

Game schedule March 9:

  • 9 a.m. - Penticton UpperDek Vees vs. Central Okanagan Wild
  • 10:40 a.m. - Central Okanagan Wild vs Kamloops Junior Blazers
  • 12:10 p.m. - Kamloops Juniors Blazers vs Penticton UpperDek Vees

