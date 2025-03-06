Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships in Penticton gives up-and-coming players a chance to be scouted

Casey Richardson

Penticton is packed as 104 hockey teams from across Western North America are competing at the Canadian Sport School Hockey League Western Championships.

Players from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Idaho and Washington started facing off on Sunday, with Wednesday being the first day of eliminations within the competition.

From March 2-16, the city is hosting dozens of games, with champions being crowned in five different division championships.

Interim CSSHL CEO and President of Okanagan Hockey Group Andy Oakes said the tournament gets young players to play in front of thousands of fans, and offers exposure to scouts.

“It's about showing what they've been able to progress to as a team over the year and showcase their talents in front of, hopefully, teams that they play for in the future,” he added.

Strong players are being seen throughout the attending teams, including multiple national team players who are playing in the female U18 division and U17 division.

This event marks the second year of a 10-year agreement signed between the CSSHL and its partners including Okanagan Hockey Group, OVG360, Travel Penticton and the City of Penticton. The annual economic impact of last year’s event is estimated to have been $5.23 million.

With the event this year being one day longer and adding in seven more teams, Oakes said he expects the economic impact will be somewhere between $5.5 and $6 million.

“The Western part of our league is fairly populated, but each year we have programs that are building out new teams and adding teams. So we will continue to see the Western championships grow here in Penticton over the coming years,” he added.

“The atmosphere in the rinks is amazing. And then you're just going to get to watch real Grade A quality hockey.”

Tournament passes are available, which Oakes encourages people to take advantage of to come watch the up-and-coming stars.

“Hockey in Canada has taken some lumps over the last number of years and it was great to see the 4 Nations Cup come out with a win there,” he said, referring to the Canadian team winning the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off featuring NHL players from the U.S., Canada, Finland, and Sweden.

“Everybody that is here, that's what they're striving to do. They want to play for their national team.”

While tensions have been high between the United States and Canada, Oakes said the athletes from both sides of the border at this event are just young kids playing hockey and that’s what they want to focus on.

“They're here just playing a sport they love,” he said.

Teams are competing all through this week and next at the South Okanagan Events Centre Complex.

Tickets are available to be purchased online at www.valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre.