Province turns down funding for primary healthcare centre in Summerland

Photo: File photo

The Ministry of Health will not be pitching in for a proposed multi-million dollar primary healthcare centre in Summerland anytime soon, stating they are “unable to financially support” the project.

The primary care centre, which would be part of a housing project on Dickson Avenue, is envisioned to be a team-based clinic involving family doctors and nurse practitioners.

The district has been working with the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen, which would provide $3 million for the healthcare centre — one third of the cost.

It has been estimated that an additional $3 million could be contributed to the overall cost through fundraising efforts — leaving the $3 million balance that was requested from the provincial government.

The proposal for the primary care centre has been in the government's hands for a while. The district submitted a feasibility study in February 2023.

Minister of Health Josie Osborne sent correspondence rejecting the funding to Mayor Doug Holmes last week, which council addressed on Tuesday.

Holmes said it has been extremely frustrating trying to advocate for the funding, since much of the recent announcements go toward rural health care, which Summerland doesn’t qualify for, or they are pointed to Penticton.

“The Ministry provides ongoing annual funding of up to $3.26M for 15.52 [family physicians] clinical staff to operate the Penticton Urgent and Primary Care Centre, located approximately 18 kilometres from Summerland,” the letter from the ministry reads.

Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer said the ministry is assuming everyone can get to Penticton from Summerland.

“Health care is not really our jurisdiction, but I do think as local government leaders, we need to continue to advocate on behalf of our residents and to ensure that our primary care needs are met here,” she said.

“We’ll continue to push whenever we can.”

The District of Summerland has been working with the South Okanagan Similkameen Primary Care Network, which the ministry provided an additional $9.78M to.

Coun. Doug Patan said that this will be a long, uphill fight with the province.

Staff clarified that the Parkdale Place Housing Society and its 81-unit building aimed at seniors on Dickson Avenue will still be going ahead, and the bottom level that was reserved for the proposed healthcare centre will be changed to additional housing.