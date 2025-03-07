Penticton's Many Hats Theatre Company excited for upcoming comedy showcasing friendship

Photo: Contributed

Penticton's Many Hats Theatre Company has a fun friendship comedy under its cap, ready to take over the stage this spring.

The Sweet Delilah Swim Club follows five longtime female college friends over 33 years, through ups and downs and moments both poignant and laugh-out-loud funny, according to Many Hats.

"If you are lucky enough to have long term friendships you will love this hilarious show," reads a press release from Many Hats.

Each of the characters have their own unique personalities and struggles.

The plot follows them gathering for their yearly escape together alone at a cottage in North Carolina and leaning on each other to get through the changing challenges of life while growing older — kids, husbands, jobs, and more.

The play runs April 11 to May 4 at the Cannery Stage. Tickets are now on sale, $35 for adults and $33 for seniors and students. For more information and tickets, click here.