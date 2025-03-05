Legacy Thai restaurant in Penticton closed for good

Photo: Iyara Thai Restaurant

One of Penticton's legacy Thai restaurants is shuttering for good.

Iyara Thai Restaurant, located on Skaha Lake Road in the south end of Penticton, made the announcement on social media after nearly two decades in operation.

"To our lovely customers and friends over the past 19 years it is our humble gratitude that we are [announcing] the permanent closing of Iyara Thai. We have decided that it is time to retire and move on to next adventure," reads the post.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all of your love, support and loyalty for almost two decades."

Dozens of comments poured in on social media expressing good luck in retirement and thanking the restaurateurs for the delicious food and memories over the decades.