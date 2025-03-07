$5M long-term loans for roads green lit by Summerland council

Photo: File photo

Summerland council approved potential borrowing of millions for two major infrastructure projects on Tuesday, after waiting for resident input.

The district went through the Alternative Approval Process (AAP), for long-term borrowing for the Victoria Road South upgrade and the Wharton Street upgrade.

Through the AAP, if 10 per cent or more of the total number of eligible electors sign and submit response forms, then a municipality cannot proceed without first holding a referendum.

Last Tuesday, Feb. 25, was the last day to submit a response form regarding the proposed borrowing.

Neither project's AAP passed the threshold to trigger a referendum. Feedback on the Victoria Road project saw only a total of 768 eligible elector responses, while Wharton Street saw 929 eligible elector responses.

The Victoria Road project has earned multiple outside financial grants, so the district's total borrowing need for the project is $1,693,470.

This project includes road reconstruction, drainage infrastructure and a multi-use pathway.

“Annual debt payments are proposed to be recovered through a 1.06 per cent water rate increase (prior to the grant this required a 1.55 per cent rate increase) and a 0.57 per cent property tax increase," reads a staff report.

This will cost the average home assessed at $892,562 approximately $20.42 annually.

“This annual increase is further broken down to an annual water rate increase of $10.33 (prior to the grant – $15.11) and an annual property tax increase of $10.09,” the staff report adds.

The Wharton Street upgrades include building two full travel lanes, sidewalk installation, stormwater upgrades and park enhancements, for which an estimated $3,365,080 will need to be borrowed.

“Annual debt payments will be recovered through a property tax increase of approximately 2.26 per cent," reads the staff report.

This will cost the average home assessed at $892,562 approximately $40.26 annually.

Council was in support of seeking both loans, citing their importance.

“The Victoria Road project is an important one to move forward in terms of connecting and preparing Victoria Road South and finishing that up,” Coun. Adrienne Betts said, during council discussion.

“'I’m really proud that staff put the effort into getting the grants that we saw."

Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer agreed, noting that this is an investment in local infrastructure.

“We need to stay on top of these things. Otherwise, we know what happens — we get water line breaks, which cost us a lot of money and affect our residents — so this is one step in the direction of taking care of all of our infrastructure,” she said.

The Summerland Society for Civic Engagement, along with many other residents, expressed their concern with approving the borrowing and encouraged those in opposition to submit their thoughts.

Council acknowledged that not everyone in the community is behind the projects.

“There, of course, was not a unanimous vote about whether or not to do this project or if the timing was correct. But in four years, inflation could change and it could cost 25 per cent more. So I think it's important to take a look and really believe that this is a valuable project to invest in Summerland in our future collectively,” said Coun. Betts.

Mayor Doug Holmes noted that while some residents are frustrated with the alternative approval process, this is mandated by the province.

“I think 10 per cent of the population is not that high of a bar and so I think we can be comfortable going ahead with it,” Holmes said.

The AAP process is more cost-effective than a referendum.

“We can't do a referendum each time we want to do a project. So this is the tool that we have available, and it might not be perfect, but I believe that we followed all of the rules, and we did the best that we could, and we informed as much as we could,” Coun. Trainer said.

“I still have people coming to me saying, ‘Why didn't I know about this?’ And I don't know why you didn't. I mean, when you're paying taxes, you do have some kind of responsibility to pay attention to where your money is going.”

Council approved the loan authorization bylaws for both projects. Those will still need provincial stamps of approval before fall 2025 borrowing.

District staff will continue to look at possibilities for grants to allay potential construction costs.