Penticton elementary school hosting carnival for a cause

A carnival with a cause for kids is coming to Penticton.

On Saturday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Columbia Elementary School in Penticton will be transformed into a carnival.

"Come join us for fun activities such as a bouncy castle, face painting, temporary tattoos, balloon animals, good food, and door prizes! Have fun while helping raise money for kids to attend Camp Silver Lining," reads a poster from the organizers.

Camp Silver Lining is an Okanagan-based non-profit camp whose "mission is to serve kids that have faced, trauma, hardship, neglect, or abuse," reads the organization's description.

"Kids attend free of charge, and spend the week doing activities such as archery, crafts, and swimming*. Campers are paired one-on-one with a camp counsellor, and assigned to cabins with other kids and support staff. At the end of the week, campers are celebrated with a camp-wide birthday party with fun games, activities such as bouncy castles and face painting, snacks and cupcakes, and a personalized gift picked out by their counsellor. "

Columbia Elementary is hosting the carnival-themed fundraiser to support a week of camp that Silver Lining hopes to host in August 2025.

All are welcome at the fundraiser to have a blast, eat some food, win some prizes and more, all in support of the good cause.

For tickets, click here.