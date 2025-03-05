CBC climate podcaster Laura Lynch announced as keynote speaker at Meadowlark Nature Festival

Photo: CBC - Laura Lynch

The Meadowlark Nature Festival in Penticton has announced its keynote speaker, CBC's Laura Lynch.

Lynch, of the What on Earth podcast, will host the festival's "Rendezvous Evening" at the Venables Theatre on May 17, sharing insights into climate recovery and restoration.



Tickets are now on sale for the event at a cost of $59 which include a drink ticket and appetizer buffet, along with access to the silent auction and, of course, Lynch's presentation.

The silent auction has a number of unique items this year, including a salvaged hiking stick, an indoor/outdoor state-of-the-art fireplace, and a gift certificate for a stay at the historic Chilcotin Lodge in the B.C. interior, plus much more.

Any guests attending the event from Penticton can use the Meadowlark Festival's bus service, from Penticton's Walmart parking lot to the Venables and back, at an additional cost of $10.

For tickets to this evening click here, and for more information on the entire festival celebrating the return of spring from May 15 to 19, click here.