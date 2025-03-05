Summerland council approves year-round open alcohol on three local beaches

Photo: Pexels

After two years of a successful pilot project, Summerland municipal council indefinitely approved allowing people to crack open a cold one year-round on three local beaches.

During Tuesday's meeting, council gave the green light to the Summerland Chamber of Commerce’s request to implement the "Responsible Liquor Consumption in Designated Public Places" bylaw.

In March of 2023, the Chamber and Visit Summerland Tourism Advisory Committee presented as a delegation to promote the adoption of an open alcohol consumption pilot project.

Summerland council unanimously supported the project, beginning with a temporary allowance for alcoholic beverages on the beaches, directing that the program be evaluated monthly with reports from bylaw and RCMP on the impacts.

This followed in the footsteps of the City of Penticton, which started with a trial allowance of alcoholic beverages on select beaches in 2020. Penticton council eventually approved open alcohol on select city beaches permanently.

Overall, municipal staff in Summerland reported a positive experience from the bylaw perspective, with no major issues and a limited amount of complaints.

Councillors reported a positive experience themselves over the past few seasons and discussion centred around the specifics of the language of the bylaw allowing it in the entire park or just on the beach itself.

Coun. Marty Van Alphen suggested including Spirit Square and any green areas where picnic tables are in the parks as well, not just the sand.

Coun. Janet Peake agreed, adding she thinks that the past seasons have proven people can play by the rules.

“I think we're looking for responsible actions from the public, and we've had that, so I don't see any problem in endorsing this as an indefinite bylaw that we can continue to have the opportunity for our public to be responsible with consumption in our public parks,” she said.

RCMP, bylaw, fire department and parks staff will continue to monitor the beaches to ensure responsible behaviour and follow up on any complaints that are issued.

The motion to allow responsible liquor consumption at Peach Orchard Beach, Rotary Beach, and Powell Beach between the hours of noon and 9 p.m. year-round was approved unanimously by council.