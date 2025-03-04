BNA Brewing appears to be moving into Penticton's Slackwater Brewing location

Photo: Casey Richardson

Construction work has begun on the corner of 218 Martin Street in Penticton, formerly the home of Slackwater Brewing, with plans for another location of a popular Kelowna-based brewery.

BNA Brewing was first opened in Kelowna in 2015 and its name originates from the British North America Tobacco Company, the previous owners of the Kelowna location.

The Nixon Hospitality Group recently opened up BNA Brewing in Vernon, at the old Finning building on Kalamalka Lake Road.

Now they have work underway at the corner on Martin Street in the heart of downtown, where Penticton's Slackwater Brewing sat for five years.

Slackwater's taproom closed at the end of October.

The City of Penticton posted a notice in mid-February regarding the company's application for a liquor primary license with "structural change with capacity increase."

According to the notice, the renovations include removing the manufacturing/brewery area to allow for additional seating.

BNA will also ostensibly be adding a new kitchen on the main floor and a new recreation area on the second floor.

"The intention is to provide a pub-style establishment with the addition of entertainment in the form of bocce, darts, bowling and arcade games," the notice reads.

The hours of operation will remain the same, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Stocker Construction shared a behind-the-scenes look on their Instagram of the work being done so far. Take a look through the gallery below for those pictures.

Nixon Hospitality Group did not respond to Castanet's request for comment.