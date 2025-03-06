Grab some fresh soup in support of Penticton's Discovery House

Photo: Contributed

It's time to slurp up some homemade soup to help support a Penticton recovery resource society.

Discovery House has kicked off its annual "Soup is Good Food" fundraiser for 2025, which includes gourmet soups, fresh Cobs Bread buns, and coffee.

Money raised will help fund the organization’s subsidized drug and alcohol recovery beds for the men at Discovery House.

For just $10 per meal, participants can order soups for either pick-up or delivery, with special bulk deals available that include three meals for $27, six meals for $50 and 10 meals for $80. Orders over $40 qualify for free delivery within Penticton.

The first round of soups has already been made and delivered, but there is more to come.

Orders for both pick-up and delivery must be made by Wednesday at 3 p.m. ahead of soup days on every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 14, 21, and 28.

Pickup is available at Discovery House’s kitchen at 633 Winnipeg Street.

Discovery House staff will contact people two days before the soup execution to confirm pick-up times and delivery arrangements.

To order, head to www.discoveryhouserecovery.com/food for weekly menus.

For questions or help ordering, call the meals hotline at 250-328-5142.

"By supporting this fundraiser, you are helping Discovery House continue to provide vital substance-free recovery services, ensuring a brighter future for men on their journey to recovery and reuniting families," they shared.