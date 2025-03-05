Penticton and Area Cycling Association continues to push for changes to downtown bike lane

Casey Richardson

Following a couple of accidents where bike lane users were seriously hurt in the city's downtown area, the Penticton and Area Cycling Association continues to ask for change.

The association started the call after a local man was seriously injured when travelling in the lake-to-lake bike lane in June last year. Another cyclist was struck last month in a similar area, having to be taken to hospital.

"We've seen this over the last six months, the grievous nature of injuries that can happen to people using the bike lanes when car access is permitted through them," said Matt Hopkins, PACA urban cycling director.

Standing at Martin Street and Westminster Avenue on Tuesday, Hopkins said the area is a strong example for closing off access.

"This was a spot where, literally, where I'm standing right now, where car access was permitted through the bike lane, and after some time, the city decided to close it," he added.

"If car access is only through the lane, and cars aren't permitted into the bike lane, we're going to see no crashes in those particular areas. So safety is paramount to us."

During the interview with Castanet, a car also drove down Martin Street in the bike lane.

According to the City of Penticton, "The Lake-to-Lake Bike Route is designed for bicycles, including electric motor-assisted e-bikes (with a maximum speed of 32 km/hr). Gas-powered cycles and electric cycles without attached pedals are not permitted, nor are mobility scooters and motorized wheelchairs."

Locals and tourists alike are reminded that the bike lane is not motor-vehicle friendly.

Hopkins said PACA is working with the city and advocating to close these driveways.

The City of Penticton provided a statement from Kristen Dixon, general manager of infrastructure, when asked whether the the city is currently reviewing or working on closure of parking lot access points through bike lane.

“Protected bike lanes are the safest form of on-street cycling infrastructure that can be provided. However, we know that driveways and intersections — particularly for pedestrians and cyclists — remain as sources of conflict between vulnerable road users and vehicles," Dixon said.

"Through the initial design of the lake-to-lake route, the city worked to mitigate the risks in these areas by working with property owners to remove as many driveways from the corridor as possible, and by introducing features at intersections such as advanced pedestrian and cyclist phases and banning turning movements at red lights."

Dixon added since the initial phases of construction were complete, the city updated its traffic bylaw in late 2023 to prevent new driveways from crossing over bike infrastructure where alternate access is available, and has closed additional driveway crossings and streamlined signage.

“The city is committed to continuing to make changes to elevate safety both on this route and across the city for all road users.”

Hopkins hopes to see these changes implemented soon as the bike lane continues to grow in popularity.

"We're seeing people use the facility, and people are empowered to get in and out of the downtown in particular right now, not only via bike, but people are using it with scooters, wheelchairs, mobility scooters. So that work that we've done and the city has done to put in this facility is incredibly positive, and it's changing the way and enabling people to move in simpler and more inexpensive ways."

As an advocacy organization, Hopkins said it is important to them to keep raising these issues when we see these injuries.