Traffic impacted on Highway 97 north of Oliver

Photo: Sarah Crookall
UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.
Traffic is flowing intermittently in both directions near the site of a crash on Highway 97 at Vaseux Lake.
Castanet reporter Sarah Crookall reports that a tow truck has arrived and no potential victims of the crash remain at the scene.
Drivers should expect delays while the crash is cleared.
ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.
Traffic is snarled between Vaseux Lake and Oliver Tuesday afternoon following reports of a rollover crash.
Highway 97 is impacted in both directions, according to a DriveBC report.
More information to come.
Photo: Contributed