Traffic impacted on Highway 97 north of Oliver

Photo: Sarah Crookall

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

Traffic is flowing intermittently in both directions near the site of a crash on Highway 97 at Vaseux Lake.

Castanet reporter Sarah Crookall reports that a tow truck has arrived and no potential victims of the crash remain at the scene.

Drivers should expect delays while the crash is cleared.

ORIGINAL: 1:15 p.m.

Traffic is snarled between Vaseux Lake and Oliver Tuesday afternoon following reports of a rollover crash.

Highway 97 is impacted in both directions, according to a DriveBC report.

More information to come.