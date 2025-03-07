Modular housing summit coming to Penticton

Photo: SRI Homes Example of a modular home.

Penticton will play host to an upcoming modular building summit, aimed at expanding knowledge and opportunities in the provincial modular industry.

From May 5-7, the third annual Factory Modular Summit, co-hosted by Modular BC and the Manufatured Housing Association of BC, will reportedly "focus on expanding the factory modular industry in B.C. through provincial standardization, modular programs, critical information for municipalities, industry and contractors," all taking place at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

“As host city of this year’s Factory Modular Summit, we look forward to connecting with elected officials, industry experts, and academics to discuss how we accelerate the adoption of factory- built modular housing in B.C.,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield, in a press release.

An official launch of the "joint modular permitting check list" and the "modular inspectors check list" will be a big part of the summit, plus more.

“We’re excited to be returning to Penticton for this year’s summit and to be launching the 2025 Factory Modular Standard designs,” said Paul Binotto, director of Modular BC.

“These standards are set to take the factory modular provincial program to the next level in getting more affordable homes built, and better paying manufacturing jobs in communities across B.C.”

Factory-built modular homes are increasingly discussed as a way to speed up creation of housing supply, all while reducing construction waste and emissions.

More about the summit can be found online here.