Penticton to unfreeze yard waste collection ahead of spring

Photo: RDCO

Spring is on the horizon and yard waste collection is resuming in anticipation.

The City of Penticton will resume curbside yard waste cart pickup the week of March 10-14. The service is frozen during winter months due to lack of need.

"Only plant materials are accepted in the yard waste carts, such as grass and plant trimmings, leaves, pine needles and branches," reads a press release from the city, adding:

Non-organic materials are not accepted, such as plastic bags, biodegradable plastics, garden hoses, soil bags, plant pots, etc.

Do not place dog waste or dog waste bags into the carts.

Place all yard waste loosely into the cart and ensure the lid remains closed. Please do not compact the materials into the cart, as it may not empty when tipped.

Unlimited yard waste pickup dates will take place on regular collection dates between March 24-28 and April 21-25, 2025.