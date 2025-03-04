Penticton restaurant owner charged with possession of child sexual abuse material

Photo: Tootsies Diner Kenneth Rodocker in a Tootsies Diner public social media post in 2024.

A Penticton businessman is facing charges of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Kenneth Robert Rodocker, co-owner of Tootsies Diner with his wife Wendy, was recently arrested and then was released on judicial interim release, colloquially known as bail, this weekend.

According to court documents, Crown prosecution alleges that Rodocker had "in his possession child pornography" from Feb. 14 2023 through Jan. 15 2024 and, on Feb. 14 2023, "did transmit, make available, distribute, sell, advertise, import or export child pornography."

"Child pornography" is the legal term for sexual abuse material involving children.

Details of his alleged crimes are not yet publicly available.

Rodocker, who is in his late 60s, has been a businessman in the South Okanagan for many years, owning Tootsies currently and, previously, owning Sweet Tooth Cafe in Summerland and unsuccessfully running for Summerland council.

Castanet reached Rodocker by phone on Tuesday. He declined to comment on the ongoing legal proceedings.