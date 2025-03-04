Apex snowboard club celebrates big wins at provincial Slopestyle series contest at Silverstar

Photo: Josh Shulman

The Apex Freestyle Snowboard Club is celebrating another big win from their local boarders, taking home some hardware from the BCSnowboard provincial slopestyle series.

The club travelled to Silverstar February 21-23 to compete in two separate events.

Program director and head coach Josh Shulman said the athletes worked hard and were rewarded with "some awesome results."

"A big shoutout goes to club member Kaiden Mortenson for competing in his very first slopestyle contest," he added.

The winners include:

Jaxon Ede - 2nd place U13 Open

Nathan Hamm - 3rd place +13 Jr. event

Breckin Willment - 1st place U13 Jr. event, 2nd overall in the Jr. event.

Stone Shulman - 2nd place +13 Jr. event, 3rd overall in the Jr. event.

The clubs is headed to compete in the “Rattlecat Cup Banked Slalom” in Rossland this weekend before going to head to the BCSnowboard Slopestyle and SBX provincial finals at Sun Peaks the next weekend.