Summerland senior boys basketball team off to provincial championships

Photo: Contributed

The Summerland Secondary School senior boys basketball team will be representing the Okanagan this week as they head to provincials.

The local players captured the Okanagan Valley AA Championship title the weekend before last during an overtime win over the host school Westsyde, 117-115.

The team shared that tournament MVP Dezi Ducheck scored 51 points in the final game, and members Jack Campbell and Mateo Ducheck were named to the tournament all star team.

The Summerland team has had an undefeated season in both league and tournament play.

They are currently ranked second in the province and heading to the provincial championships in Langley from March 5-8.