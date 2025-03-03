Penticton's Linda Sankey chosen to represent NDP for Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay

Photo: Similkameen - South Okanagan - West Kootenay NDP Linda Sankey.

Penticton's Linda Sankey is the new NDP pick representing the Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay federal riding following a party vote over the weekend.

Sankey succeeds former MP Richard Cannings who announced his retirement last year, holding the seat over three elections since 2015.

“I am honoured that our longtime members have placed their trust in me to carry the amazing work on our MP Richard Cannings forward,” Sankey said in an NDP press release.

The Penticton local beat out three other candidates: Herb Alex, Harpreet Badohal, and Miguel Godau.

Sankey is co-chair of the 100 More Homes Penticton Collaborative, and has worked on the City of Penticton's Housing Task Force, as well as the Penticton Chamber of Commerce. She is also executive director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society.

“Industries in our region are struggling and with new threats from our southern neighbours, we need someone who has the trust and confidence of business, I am that person. Families, seniors, and young professionals need to be able to thrive in our region. To achieve that the federal government needs to do its part,” Sankey added.

Cannings voiced his support of Sankey.

“Linda Sankey is a powerful voice that has led our community on important issues like housing, healthcare access, affordability, small business support, community safety, food security, and climate change readiness," Cannings said in an NDP press release.

The new Similkameen – South Okanagan – West Kootenay riding will again likely be a tight race between the NDP and the Conservatives.

Castanet will have more coverage of all candidates as the election approaches.