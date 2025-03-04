Albertans and Metro Vancouver residents are increasingly moving to Penticton, city says

Photo: File photo

People from Metro Vancouver and Alberta are moving to Penticton at an increasing rate, according to recent data collected by the city.

Of those who recorded moving to Penticton last year, most were coming from Metro Vancouver and Alberta at 30 and 25 per cent of the newcomer population, respectively.

Those from the Interior and Northern B.C.also represented 25 per cent of Penticton's newcomers.

The City of Penticton started its Welcome Home program in 2022, collecting information from newcomers via a form. Since staring the campaign, those moving from Metro Vancouver has jumped six per cent, and Alberta at 12 per cent.

“The pandemic saw a growth in remote workers moving here from the Lower Mainland and now we’re seeing an increase in newcomers arriving from Alberta, who are choosing Penticton for its climate and outdoor recreational opportunities," said Blake Laven, director of development services, in a press release.

"We’re also seeing a number of international arrivals, with the top countries being the U.S., Australia and India.”

Of those who moved to Penticton from Alberta in 2024, most are living in apartments but also reported choosing the city for its weather and outdoor activities at 55 per cent.

However, people moving from Metro Vancouver could be looking for home ownership as 87 per cent of that group owned homes in Penticton in 2024. Most, 80 per cent, reported wanting a more affordable lifestyle.

Overall, Penticton appealed to many for its career opportunities.

"When asked about their work status, 32 per cent of newcomers who arrived in 2024 stated they moved to Penticton for a job. Secondly, 31 per cent are retired and 16 per cent are remote workers," reads a city press release.

Penticton's Welcome Home campaign won a BC Economic Development Award last year for promoting the community as "a welcoming place for working professionals."