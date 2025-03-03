Summerland fruit beverage founder recognized for business finesse on 30 under 30 list

Photo: Contributed Andrew Warburton.

The founder of Peak Beverage Co., a Summerland business, has been recognized as one of BC Business' 30 Under 30 recipients for 2025.

Andrew Warburton, 22, made the list for his work creating the all-natural, alcohol-free fruit soda brand.

"Being recognized in the BC Business 30 Under 30 has been a goal of mine since a young age and today I’m so honoured to be recognized alongside so many other fantastic young entrepreneurs that are doing huge things,” Warburton said in a press release.

Warburton has been business-minded since a youngster when he started a lemonade stand at five-years-old in Prince George. That spirit continued after high school when Warburton moved to Summerland with its many wineries and breweries, but the young entrepreneur was unable to try their drinks as a minor.

Peak Beverage Co. was created to highlight ingredients sourced from Okanagan farms with a line of fruit-based sodas. Warburton ran the company out of his parent's garage while working as a bartender for the first three years of production.

“This journey started with a simple idea, and I’m incredibly grateful for the support from my friends and family­­­, the community, local farmers, and retail partners who have helped make it all possible.

"It would never be where it is today without them. I’m excited for the future of Peak Beverage Co. as we continue to grow and innovate in such a supportive community.”

In Warburton's future, he's hoping to expand Peak Beverages’ offerings via an unsweetened line.