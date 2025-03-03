Plenty of pre and post-game fun in Penticton as hockey championships hit town

Photo: StillFood Bistro

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Attending a Canadian Sport School Hockey League game in Penticton this week? Make a night out of it by enjoying a pre or post-game stop at one of these Penticton hotspots!

Grab a bite to drink and a warm drink at StillFood Bistro & Cappuccino Bar, located at 75 Front St.

“Our menu features a mix of Brunch, hearty bowls, wraps, burgers, fresh-baked goods, and craft cocktails, available seven days a week,” said owner Tyson Still.

“We also have a very great non-alcoholic menu too. For drinks, our handcrafted espresso beverages using Sandbox Coffee Co. beans are a must-try.”

Still explained StillFood began as a “passion project rooted in the idea that local and sustainable wholesome food should be both approachable and delicious … with a focus on quality ingredients, creative flavours, and a welcoming atmosphere.”

“We offer quick, flavourful, and satisfying meals that fuel you up before the game without weighing you down,” explained Still. “Whether you’re grabbing a burger, a hearty wrap, or one of our craft mocktails or cocktails, we provide a fast and fresh option that keeps you energized for the day or night ahead. Plus, we’re open late on Fridays and Saturdays, making us a great stop before or after the game.”

Still added that StillFood is a “space for community, connection, and creativity. Whether it’s our partnership with local producers, our commitment to sustainability.”

So be sure to check them out in person or online at stillfoodbistro.ca

Match Eatery & Public House arguably boasts one of the best locations for a pre-game snack, being located in Cascades Casino, in the same parking lot as the South Okanagan Events Centre and Memorial Arena.

Sporting a daily feature every day of the week including Happy Hour, Match Eatery & Public House describes itself as a “neighbourhood pub with the high-energy of a lively sports bar,” featuring “creative comfort food, cold libations, and exciting entertainment.”

Be sure to make a reservation, because due to their great location (553 Vees Dr), tables could book up quickly! Visit them online at matchpub.com

And while you’re there, be sure to check out Cascades Casino!

Featuring slot machines, tables and poker, Cascades Casino also has the Summit Bar located in the heart of the casino.

Looking for an alternative way to get to the game and avoid busy parking? Sparrow Scooters has you covered, offering a “fun, sustainable and cost-effective way” to get there.

The station-based electric scooter system keeps a number of scooters parked at “nests” throughout the city, where you start your journey and end your journey (but can “pause” along the way, ensuring no one can rent your scooter).

Each scooter holds one rider, and scooters must be ridden on the road or in a bike lane to ensure safety.

Look for the lime green and black electric scooters, and be sure to check out their website at sparrowscooters.com for more information.

And for more information on the exciting CSSHL hockey action, featuring players from around Western Canada and beyond, click here.

For more Penticton fun click here.