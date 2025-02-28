Free City of Penticton compost ahead of spring

Photo: Pixabay stock image

If spring garden preparation is on your mind, the City of Penticton might be able to help.

The city is offering free compost for all customers starting Monday, March 3.

"This offer is open to everyone — from residential to commercial — and it will continue while supplies last," reads a press release from the city issued Friday.

"The compost will be available for pickup from the compost facility at 1765 Reservoir Rd. (access off Spiller Road), from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday to Friday (last load at 2:45 p.m.)."

An operator and equipment will be available to help load trucks and trailers, or customers can self-load. All loads should be covered or tarped before leaving the facility.