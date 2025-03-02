255621
Penticton  

Holy Cross School in Penticton fundraising for outdoor learning

Fundraising for playground

Holy Cross School in Penticton is hosting two fundraisers for their playground upgrade and outdoor education centre.

The independent school receives 50 per cent of operational funding from the B.C. government, and relies on fundraising for other services.

This year, they are hoping to raise $30K for their outdoor learning plans through the following activities:

  • 50/50 online raffle: Feb. 19 through March 9, online here
  • “Back to the 80's Online Silent Auction” Fundraiser: March 7–9, 2025, information here.

