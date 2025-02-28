Penticton has seven candidates to choose from in upcoming council by-election

Photo: Castanet

The nomination period for an upcoming Penticton council by-election has closed, confirming that seven candidates will be on the ticket in April.

The by-election will take place April 5 to fill former councillor Amelia Boultbee's empty seat.

Candidates had until 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 to declare their intent to run.

The following candidates are in the running:

Aaron Baisarowicz

Bradley Bartsch

Juliana Buitenhuis

Jason Reynen

Ankit Sachdeva

Nick Stulberg

Riley Thompson

Castanet will be reaching out to the candidates in the coming days to provide detailed profiles on each candidate's stance on pressing local issues.

While April 5 is general voting day, there will also be advance voting between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on March 26 and 27 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

There is currently only one seat open on council.

A second seat, held by Coun. James Miller, is inactive while he is on mandatory paid leave facing historical criminal charges.

Miller has made it clear he does not intend to step down from his paid position. He has been unable to complete any of the council duties for which he is being paid since his arrest in early August 2024, and that will continue until the conclusion of his court proceedings. His trial is set to begin in Dec. 2025 at the earliest.