Tickets now on sale for drag bingo for great Penticton cause

Tickets are now available for an upcoming charitable drag bingo event that promises a rollicking good time for a great cause.

On March 15, the drag bingo will take over a ballroom at the Penticton Lakeside Resort in support of the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre and the Snakebite Film Festival Society.

There will be dinner and drinks, a 50/50 raffle, an auction, bingo and, of course, drag entertainment.

Titled "Evening at the Grand Ole Opry," the event promises a ton of fun.

Tickets are now on sale at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre or the Valley First box office at the South Okanagan Events Centre, or online here.