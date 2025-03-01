City council to discuss plan of action in response to American tariffs

Photo: Castanet

Penticton city council will soon discuss specific actions they could take in the wake of tariff threats from the United States.

“Municipalities across the country are taking various measures to respond to the impacts of tariffs, trade barriers and economic impacts, from procurement adjustments to buy local initiatives and direct advocacy efforts,” writes Cheryl Hardisty, the city’s manager of council and executive operations, in a report that will be presented to council on Tuesday.

“Many are choosing to focus their efforts on aligning with Provincial and Federal partners to increase awareness and impact and ensure both local business and municipal concerns are represented in broader trade discussions.”

The report recommends staff "prepare a letter to the provincial government that outlines four key concerns":

Sustainable tourism opportunities – requesting dedicated provincial funding for long-term tourism infrastructure and support for year-round tourism growth

Intra-provincial trade and regulatory consistency – reduction of regulations across Canada to reduce barriers for businesses

Support for manufacturing and infrastructure – Requesting investment incentives for local industries

Recognition of impacts of retaliatory actions – while retaliation is a valid response, recognition and possible mitigation of the short-term and long-term impacts to residents is crucial

Staff are also recommending that the city revive its ‘Love Local’ initiative, which spawned from the pandemic, encouraging shopping at a local level.

An upcoming business climate survey will take a closer look at how local businesses have been impacted during this uncertain time.

“While further evaluation is required, initial observations indicate that the majority of the City’s vendors are Canadian,” writes Hardisty.

“However, the city has limited knowledge of the origination of many of the products and goods purchased by third party contractors and/or vendors, and it is possible that there will be cost escalations from tariffs that we cannot foresee until they are passed along. Any increases that are attributable to those tariffs will be tracked and monitored.”