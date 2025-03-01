Well-known South Okanagan police officer entering 'semi-retirement'

Photo: RCMP In this file photo, Don Wrigglesworth celebrates an Oliver woman becoming a Canadian citizen.

Don Wrigglesworth will soon be able to pursue his goal to “catch a fish in every province and territory in Canada.”

The veteran RCMP officer is entering “semi-retirement” following his Thursday shift as the detachment commander of the Oliver RCMP detachment.

Wrigglesworth’s plans include taking a few months off, then returning to a reserve constable position, which will allow him to travel across Canada and pursue his passion for fishing.

Wriggleworth didn’t grow up dreaming of being a police officer. He had actually worked in social work and then as a paramedic before making the jump and applying for a position back in 1999.

“It was a little bit later, I think I was maybe 26 or so,” he said. “It was nothing that was on my radar ever growing up. I actually saw an add in the Scarborough Mirror newspaper and thought that sounds kind of neat and I’ll probably never get that job. I thought I would apply.

“It actually took a couple of years and before I knew it, I was in Regina [at the RCMP national training headquarters]. I look back and honestly can’t imagine having done anything else.”

After graduating from the RCMP college, he applied to get his first posting in the Yukon.

“If I was going to be a Mountie, I wanted to be like Sam Steel,” he said. “The Yukon was closed off. They only had 100 Mounties up there. I really didn’t care where they sent me, so I said ‘send me a place where they have good fishing, so I ended up in New Hazelton, in northern B.C.

“It was a great place to start my policing career. I learned all about the mountains, life in a small northern community, got very involved playing soccer with one of the First Nations communities up there. Just got really involved in the community and loved it.”

He also met his future wife Jill, who was also an RCMP officer posted in Burns Lake, about 200 kilometres away.

Jill got posted to Penticton in 2002 and he got a transfer to Oliver. They started their family soon after settling in the South Okanagan.

In 2008, Wrigglesworth was promoted to corporal and Jill got posted in Smithers and they moved back north.

“I think I was one of the first cops that left and went back to New Hazelton,” he said smiling. “But I really did love that community and our kids were just babies and they grew up there. I just embraced the community and loved it.”

In 2011, the couple both had the opportunity to return to the Okanagan and they jumped at it.

He and Jill were both watch commanders in Oliver and both worked out of the South Okanagan for several years. Jill retired two years ago and Don has been a sergeant in Oliver since 2020.

“It was again a return to a small community that I love,” he said. “As it turned out, Penticton was the biggest place that we ever worked in. Having grown up in Toronto, there was never any desire to go back to a city. I just love small towns. The idea for being known for who you are — instead of the uniform you wear — had great appeal.”

One of the highlights of his policing career has been being an active participant in citizenship ceremonies in New Hazelton and the South Okanagan every year of his policing career.

“To be there and see 100 different people from dozens of different countries experience that pride they have in becoming a Canadian citizen and to realize I’m there representing my country proudly wearing my red surge is something I take great pride in,” he said.

“To watch these people be so proud to officially become Canadian — and what it means to them — was always a very powerful moment to be part of. It always meant so much to me.

“Police aren’t usually called when good things are happening, but to be able to balance the tragedy with taking advantage of the positives the job provides has always been enjoyable.”

During his years in Penticton he was the unofficial face of the Mounties — often seen walking the downtown, cracking jokes with the street people. He often led the Peachfest and Peach City Beach Cruise parades.

He was also Penticton’s media relations officer for several years.

“I wanted to leave at the top of my game, where I still love it,” he said. “I want to enjoy retirement and travel while I’m still young and healthy.

“But I’m not hanging it up completely. We have a Reserve Constable program, so I’m going to come back after a few months off as a part-time constable out of Penticton. I’ll take some shifts. The detachment commander [Supt. Beth McAndie] said she has some big plans for me, so I’m pretty excited about that. I’ll hang up the sergeant hooks and go back to walking the beat again part-time.”

He looks forward to receiving temporary posts all across the country.

“Last September, I was up in Baffin Island for three weeks and it was an amazing experience,” he said. “That’s when I decided I would like to catch a fish in every province and territory in this country.”

Both his son and daughter have talked about pursuing careers in policing, but they both list it “as plan B or C” and he and Jill wouldn’t be upset if they pursued other careers, he said candidly.

When he decided to pursue a career in policing, becoming a proud community member was always a goal and he’s just as proud of his community involvement as he is in wearing his Mountie uniform.

“With my kids, I’ve always coached hockey and I was a Cub and Scout leader,” he said. “I’ve been a longtime volunteer with Special Olympics. I’ve coached bocce and I run the Upper Deck Vees special needs hockey program every Sunday night and I just love that.”

His son has recently become a coach in Kamloops, where he is attending university, and will be bringing his team to a tournament in Penticton in a couple of weeks. It will be a proud moment to see him behind the bench, the father said.

“A little bit of work, a little bit of travel, a lot of fishing,” he said. “It will be a good balance of work and community projects.”

He will also continue coaching the Upper Dek Vees.

While Thursday marks his final shift as a full-time officer, he’s not expecting to be overwhelmed with emotion.

“I think it will be kind of ho hum,” he said. “I know I’m leaving the detachment and community of Oliver in very good hands with Sgt. Laurie Rock coming in to replace me,” she said. “With the incoming staff already in place, I don’t have any real concerns.”

