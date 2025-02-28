Penticton council to discuss keeping winter shelter open for full year

Photo: Castanet

Penticton council is being asked extend the city's current temporary winter shelter for another year, and to seek future funding from the provincial government.

The shelter, located on Warren Avenue and operated by Penticton and Overdose Prevention Society and funded by BC Housing was first approved in October 2024.

The city leased the land through April 2026 but the shelter itself was only given a green light on a trial basis through March 2025.

Given the reported success of the shelter, staff are now recommending that council extend the shelter for a full year, April 2025 to 2026, in order to provide shelter spaces and housing help through the summer and next winter.

“Working with 100 More Homes, BC Housing, Interior Health, Penticton and Area Overdose Prevention Society, local businesses and other partners, we have created a model that ensured shelter residents received the care they need and that a safety plan provided support for neighbours,” said Julie Czeck, the city’s director of public safety and partnerships, in a press release issued Friday.

“Based on the successes so far and the challenge of managing 40 individuals back into street homelessness, staff are recommending the extension of the temporary winter shelter for one year. All the components of the current shelter, including its operating model and the accompanying safety and security plan, that have led to success would remain the same and in effect throughout the one-year extension.”

The staff report, which council will discuss at Tuesday's meeting, indicates that "as of February 24, 2025, a total of 11 individuals have been successfully housed in market, supported housing, or assisted living. Additionally, the operation has led to numerous other significant health outcomes beyond housing including access to wound care services, mental health and substance use connections, opioid antagonist treatment and committed to further care."

There will not be any additional cost to the city, as the lease on the property of $112k has already been approved in 2025 budgeting.

If council supports extending the shelter's life, staff will take the next step of speaking to the province about funding.

If funds are available, the matter will come back before council at a later date for a final decision.