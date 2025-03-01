Taste scotch for a good cause at annual Penticton Rotary fundraiser

Photo: Contributed

The Rotary Club of Penticton is looking forward to its annual scotch tasting event fundraiser, with proceeds going right to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation oncology centre upgrade project.

Join the fun on March 22 by tasting six premium scotches, curated by Angry Otter's own scotch master Brett Thiessen.

The event will take place at the Penticton Golf and Country Club. Guests will be guided through the experience, and enjoy canapes particularly paired with the scotch selections.

There will be a cork sale for a bottle of wine, and a silent and live auction including items like a weekend at Spirit Ridge in Osoyoos and airline tickets to Vancouver.

In addition, there is a 50/50 draw that will also benefit the SOS Medical Foundation and its goal of upgrading cancer care for the entire region. Tickets for the 50/50 are already available online here.

Tickets to the scotch tasting are also on sale, available here.