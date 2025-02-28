Penticton business groups excited for economic influx

Photo: Contributed

Business groups in Penticton are excited to welcome the start of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League Western Championships this weekend.

Travel Penticton, the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association all anticipate the event will fill hotels, restaurants and retailers as players and their families arrive from around western Canada and the United States.

“This weekend, licence plates from all of these different provinces and states are going to be arriving in our beautiful city, and with that comes millions of dollars in economic activity over a two-week period during what is traditionally a slower time of the year,” said Chelsea Terry, Travel Penticton marketing manager, in a press release.

“And we know that the CSSHL truly appreciates how Penticton welcomes these athletes and their families with open arms.”

Chamber president Jordan Knox said "ensuring a welcoming and positive experience for all visitors will only help to encourage future events of this caliber to choose Penticton as their host city, and even as a vacation destination later in the year.”

The tournament starts March 2 and runs through the 16th at the South Okanagan Events Centre